Joel Brennan on GMC’s role in the community, the push for a Milwaukee County sales tax referendum and more

By
Arthur Thomas
-

This week’s episode features a recent program from our partners at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee with David Haynes, a Rotarian and editor of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Ideas Lab, interviewing Joel Brennan, president of the Greater Milwaukee Committee. Brennan discusses his vision for how GMC fits in the larger community of civic groups that includes MMAC, Greater Milwaukee Foundation, United Way and others. He also addresses how he sees GMC approaching issues like racial equity and education along with the need for legislation to allow a sales tax referendum in Milwaukee County.

Rotary Club of Milwaukee

In partnership with the Rotary Club of Milwaukee.

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

