Joel Brennan on GMC’s role in the community, the push for a Milwaukee County sales tax referendum and more

This week’s episode features a recent program from our partners at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee with David Haynes, a Rotarian and editor of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Ideas Lab, interviewing Joel Brennan, president of the Greater Milwaukee Committee. Brennan discusses his vision for how GMC fits in the larger community of civic groups that includes MMAC, Greater Milwaukee Foundation, United Way and others. He also addresses how he sees GMC approaching issues like racial equity and education along with the need for legislation to allow a sales tax referendum in Milwaukee County.

In partnership with the Rotary Club of Milwaukee.