Jerry Jendusa to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Innovation + Entrepreneurship Forum

Jerry Jendusa, a serial entrepreneur who co-founded New Berlin-based EMTEQ, then sold it and co-founded a business advisory company, has invested in several businesses including Muskego-based biotech company Xiogenix and stars as a mogul on the TV show Project Pitch It, will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award for entrepreneurship at the annual BizTimes Media Innovation + Entrepreneurship Forum on Nov. 30.

The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee. Click here to register.

Jendusa co-founded EMTEQ, a manufacturer of aircraft interior and exterior lighting systems and aircraft cabin management and power systems, in 1996. Jendusa grew EMTEQ into a $100 million company and sold the business in 2014.

He is one of the majority owners and chairman of the board for Xiogenix, which earlier this year moved to a new facility in Muskego. The company was recognized this year as a Future 50 company, one of the 50 fastest-growing privately-held businesses in southeastern Wisconsin.

Jendusa has been a fixture as a mogul on the TV show Project Pitch It, a Wisconsin version of the ABC TV show Shark Tank, providing insight and advice to entrepreneurs who appear on the show to present their business. Project Pitch It is heading into its eighth season next year.

Also at the Innovation + Entrepreneurship Forum, Dean Amhaus, the president and chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based The Water Council will be recognized with the Regional Spirit Award. Amhaus has led The Water Council since 2010. The organization works to further establish the Milwaukee region as a world hub for water-related research, education and economic development. Previously, Amhaus served as the president of the nonprofit organization Spirit of Milwaukee, which promoted Milwaukee as a great place to live, work and play, from 2001 to 2010.

The Innovation + Entrepreneurship Forum is sponsored by Johnson Financial Group.