Notable Women in Law: Jennifer D’Amato

27 Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor of Arts, Lawrence University

Bachelor of Arts, Lawrence University Graduate degree/university: Advanced Law Certification (Taxation), DePaul University

Advanced Law Certification (Taxation), DePaul University Law degree/university: J.D., University of Wisconsin Law School

For more than 27 years, Jennifer D’Amato has dedicated herself to serving her community and the advancement of women in the legal profession as a whole.

As a shareholder with Milwaukee-based Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren S.C., D’Amato is well known for her warm demeanor, her positive influence as well as her intellect, leadership and legal acumen, said Christine Barden, fellow shareholder at Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren.

D’Amato is the first woman to serve on Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren S.C.’s board of directors. She serves as chair of the firm’s Trusts and Estates practice, chair of the Trust Services Group and co-chair of the Fiduciary Litigation Service Group.

She is regarded as one of the leading trusts and estates attorneys in Wisconsin and has earned recognition as one of the Best Lawyers in America since 2007. She was also named Best Lawyers in Litigation for 2020, Trust and Estates Lawyer of the Year and 2019 Business Organizations Lawyer of the Year.

Additionally, D’Amato is one of only four female attorneys in Wisconsin to serve as an American College of Trust and Estate Counsel Fellow and she is listed in the uppermost tier of attorneys with Chambers USA for private wealth law.

“Jennifer has impeccable judgement in legal matters, as well as personal and career growth matters,” said Barden. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without her advice and wisdom.”