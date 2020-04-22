Jennifer Bartolotta investing in NEWaukee’s entrepreneurial hub The Beacon

Jennifer Bartolotta is the latest investor in NEWaukee‘s $4.3 million endeavor to redevelop the historic Schlitz Tivoli Palm Garden building in Walker’s Point into a center for social innovation and entrepreneurship.

Bartolotta, chief executive officer and founder of newly launched workforce training firm Bartolotta & Associates, announced her plans to invest in The Beacon, with a blog post Tuesday entitled, “One Year Later,” in honor of her late husband and The Bartolotta Restaurants co-founder, Joe Bartolotta.

The local restaurant industry icon passed away on April 23, 2019, at the age of 60.

Reflecting on the current challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, Bartolotta addressed the need for social connection, especially as the Milwaukee community heels from the impact of a public health crisis and forced social distancing measures.

She later expressed gratitude for the support she’s received following Joe’s death.

“I acknowledge that the world and its inhabitants will never be the same,” she wrote. “I expect that the impacts of social isolation will have only been exacerbated post-COVID. To those ends, I’m excited to announce in honor of Joe and our love of people, a partnership with NEWaukee through an investment in The Beacon.”

The project has so far secured $3.9 million of its $4.3 million fundraising goal and remains on target to open by 2021, said NEWaukee CEO Angela Damiani. She declined to disclose the dollar figure of Bartolotta’s investment, per her request.

Bartolotta has signed on as a managing partner of Place Based Development, the new real estate development company formed by NEWaukee co-founders Angela Damiani and Jeremy Fojut to oversee the project. Milwaukee developer Melissa Goins and JoAnne Sabir, co-owner of The Juice Kitchen and co-developer of the Sherman Phoenix are also partners.

“(Jennifer) has repeatedly invested in Milwaukee alongside Joe and individually as a true servant leader,” said Damiani. “We are so grateful to be building with her a future home for Milwaukee’s mainstreet small businesses and an inclusive gathering place that embodies NEWaukee’s mission of changing the way people connect.”

The Beacon will include 8,500 square feet of open office and meeting spaces, 6,000 square feet of flexible event space and a 1,500-square-foot café and bar. It will take over the two-story, 16,000-square-foot building NEWaukee is contracted to purchase at 504 W. National Ave.

It will also be home to The MKE Food School, which is described as an innovation hub and resource center for those involved or interested in the local food industry. Bartolotta will sit on its board of directors.

Plans for the redevelopment project were announced in January. At that time, the development team had raised $615,000 for the project.

“When we began this process, we knew Milwaukee needed The Beacon,” said Damiani. “But now amid the fallout from COVID-19, we recognize this will be a center for a NEW Milwaukee to be (reborn) and to thrive once again.”

Bartolotta no longer holds an active role with The Bartolotta Restaurants, but will “forever be an ambassador,” she said. Up until the launch of Bartolotta & Associates in late February, she was director of the group’s philanthropic arm Care-a-lotta for almost 20 years.

Workforce training is not a new endeavor for Bartolotta. She is also the founder of Train-2-Gain, which offers professional development courses to businesses. Bartolotta & Associates will specialize in trauma-informed training, following the guidelines of Train-the-Trainer Trauma Informed Care Certification through Milwaukee-based nonprofit SaintA’s.

Bartolotta will begin working on her certification at the end of the month and, upon completion, plans to teach Train-the-Trainer sessions in conjunction with SaintA.

All 16 Bartolotta restaurants across the Milwaukee area have been shut down since March 19 in response to COVID-19 outbreak. The decision was intended to help flatten the community curve, said chef and co-founder Paul Bartolotta at the time.

The company has 950 employees. As of March 19, the plan was to pay all salaried employees for as long as possible and continue offering medical benefits until April 30, depending on government assistance. Also, the restaurants’ food supply was distributed to employees.

Customers can continue to the business and its employees by purchasing gift cards and donating to its GoFundMe campaign. As of April 22, $17,260 has been donated.

