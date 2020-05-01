Notable LGBTQ Executives: Jeff Morin

Category: Notable LGBTQ Executives

Notable LGBTQ Executives Number of years working in your current industry: 37

37 Number of years with your current company/firm: 5

5 Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor of Fine Arts, Temple University

Bachelor of Fine Arts, Temple University Graduate degree/university: M.A. and M.F.A. in Art, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Jeff Morin has been president of the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) since 2015. He has more than 30 years of experience in higher education.

Under Morin’s leadership, MIAD’s enrollment has grown 40% over the past five years, and new student retention has increased from 69.5% to 80.5% in two years. In 2019, Morin hired the college’s first Director of Inclusivity to cultivate and implement inclusive learning environments and curriculum.

Morin launched the college’s Future Designers high school program to address the nationwide and Milwaukee challenge of the underrepresentation of people of color in design industries. His board involvement with Greater Together led to MIAD’s partnership with Greater Equity 2030, challenging Milwaukee’s creative industry to hire 1,600 more people of color by 2030.

Morin championed the creation of MIAD’s innovative technology hub for students and the MIAD Innovation Center for students to work with businesses and nonprofits.

In addition, Morin is a leading artist activist in Wisconsin and beyond for LGBTQ and social rights. His work has recently been exhibited in galleries and museums in Eau Claire, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Fish Creek, Wisconsin, as well as in Florida, North Carolina and Washington.