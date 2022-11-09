Jeff Hoffman on why industrial sectors can help solve Wisconsin’s demographic challenges

Jeff Hoffman, co-chair of the industrial services practice at Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke, returns to the BizTimes MKE Podcast to talk about recent trends in the industrial real estate market and his new book “Industrial is What We Do.”

Hoffman has more than two decades of experience as an industrial real estate broker and joined the podcast in in the spring 2021 to talk about the hot streak in industrial real estate. He’s back to provide an update on how things have gone over the past 18 months including discussing what rising interest rates mean for the industrial real estate market, why private equity-backed firms are leading the way in investing in new facilities and which areas in Wisconsin are poised for continued industrial growth.

In his book, Hoffman takes stock of the demographic trends shaping Wisconsin’s economy and makes the case for leaning into the state’s strength in industrial sectors to overcome looming and growing challenges for the state.