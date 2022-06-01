Ixonia Bank names new CEO with Westrope retiring

Greg Larson will follow Dan Westrope as chief executive officer of Ixonia Bank following Westrope’s decision to retire from the bank he has led since 2011. Larson comes to the bank from Pewaukee-based AILCO Equipment…

Greg Larson will follow Dan Westrope as chief executive officer of Ixonia Bank following Westrope’s decision to retire from the bank he has led since 2011. Larson comes to the bank from Pewaukee-based AILCO Equipment Finance Group, where he has been CEO since 2018. He also previously held leadership roles at Associated Bank and Bank Mutual. “He is an experienced leader with proven success in the financial services sector,” David Lubar, chairman of Ixonia Bancshares, said of Larson. “In addition to his success, Greg’s ties to the local business community, make him an exceptional choice to be our next CEO. We look forward to the vision, leadership, and perspective he will bring to the role.” Larson attended Marquette University and is a graduate of the Wisconsin Bankers Commercial Lending School. He is currently a board member of Steinhafels Inc. Mark Wierman will remain in his role as president and chief lending officer at Ixonia Bank. “Dan and his team have done phenomenal work in elevating Ixonia Bank’s reputation,” Larson said. It is a privilege to be affiliated with the Lubar Family and a stable, highly-regarded financial institution. Personalized, exceptional service through community banking has never been more compelling. I look forward to working with Mark and the rest of the team to take Ixonia Bank to the next level.” Westrope notified the Ixonia board last year of his plans to retire from bank. He joined Ixonia in 2011 in connection with an investment by Sheldon Lubar and his family. “It has been my privilege to share the oversight of the Bank and Company’s growth over the past eight years t‑o its current level of success,” stated Dan. “I am proud to have served alongside so many talented executives and teammates whose commitment to our mission and core values is second to none.” During his tenure, the bank nearly doubled in size to almost $600 million in assets, acquired a mortgage loan division and expanded its geographic reach in southeastern Wisconsin. “On behalf of our entire Board, we thank Dan for his many contributions toward our success as one of Southeastern Wisconsin’s leading community banks,