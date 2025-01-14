ITU AbsorbTech names new president and CEO

[caption id="attachment_604695" align="alignleft" width="300"]Craig Bald[/caption]has been named the new president and chief executive officer of New Berlin-based industrial laundry company. He is the first non-Leef family member to lead the business since it was founded more than 90 years ago. Previously, Bald served as chief financial officer for ITU AbsorbTech for 14 years. He succeeds, who served as the company president and CEO for more than 30 years. Leef will assume the role of executive chairman of the board. [caption id="attachment_604696" align="alignleft" width="300"]Jim Leef[/caption] “I feel incredibly fortunate to have been surrounded by a supportive family and dedicated employees who have helped grow ITU AbsorbTech into what it is today,” Leef said. “My family and I are thrilled to see Craig step into this leadership role, and we’re confident he will be an exceptional leader for ITU AbsorbTech for many years to come.” “I’m honored to follow Jim’s lead and build on the strong foundation that he and the Leef family have established for the company,” Bald said. “I look forward to driving continued growth and expanding the sustainable business practices, innovations, and values that have made ITU AbsorbTech a trusted partner and industry leader.” [caption id="attachment_604691" align="aligncenter" width="568"]ITU AbsorbTech's headquarters in New Berlin.[/caption]