Island home on Oconomowoc Lake sold for $2.25 million

An island home on Oconomowoc Lake has been sold for $2.25 million, according to state records.

The Beach Road home in the village of Oconomowoc Lake sits on a private island of just over an acre, and is connected to the mainland via private stone bridge, according to a listing on realtor.com.

The property had an assessed value of $1.35 million in 2019, according to Waukesha County tax records.

The home totals nearly 3,500 square feet, and includes one bedroom and three bathrooms. Features include a luxurious master suite, organic granite kitchen island and an upstairs bunk room that sleeps five.

It was purchased by Thomas and Nancy Kingsbury. Thomas Kingsbury is former chief executive officer of Burlington Stores Inc. and former senior executive vice president at Kohl’s Corp. He stepped down as Burlington CEO in April 2019. Nancy Kingsbury sits on the board of directors for the National Center for Learning Disabilities.

The seller was the Jeanne M. Safro Living Trust.

The home was listed and sold by Jon Spheeris of Coldwell Banker Elite, according to online listings.

