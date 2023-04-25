Iowa hotel developer planning Home2Suites in Sheboygan

An Iowa-based hotel developer has purchased a nine-acre site off North 40Street in the Town of Sheboygan where it plans to construct a roughly 90-room Home2Suites by Hilton hotel. A limited liability company affiliated with the company,of Coralville, bought the land for $1 million late last week. Slated to be completed in June 2024, the four-story, Hilton-branded, extended-stay hotel, would be located across the street from an existing, two-story Quality Inn, and just a quarter mile from the Highway 42, I-43 interchange. The site is about four miles northwest from the city of Sheboygan. Kinseth manages more than 20 hotel properties in Wisconsin. Those include about a dozen properties in southeastern Wisconsin, among them the Hampton Inn & Suites in downtown Milwaukee and the recently completed Tru by Hilton hotel in Waukesha. This will be its first property in Sheboygan County, said Ben Kinseth, director of operations for the company. “We are excited to be there,” he said. “We think it will be a great fit and satisfy all kind of demand in the market.” The company is working with local developers on the project, including theof West Bend and, Kinseth said. State records indicate that the land for the project was actually sold to the Kinseth-connected LLC by a limited liability company affiliated with Tom Stocco. The co-founder of Milwaukee-based Pure Medical, Inc., Stocco was formerly the chief financial officer for Van Horn Automotive Group. Kinseth and its partners hope to break ground on the project within the next few weeks.