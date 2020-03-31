Interflight Parking employee at Mitchell International tests positive for COVID-19

An Interflight Parking employee at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The airport said it received notification about the employee’s positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday.

The employee works at the ground transportation booth located on the baggage claim roadway at the airport.

The employee was last at the airport on Thursday, March 26, and worked third shift that night.

“Steps have been taken to restrict access to those areas where the individual worked and to sanitize those areas,” an airport spokesperson said in an email to the news media. “While this individual’s work location is a single standalone site, MKE has increased routine cleaning services, including performing additional sanitizing measures at night, and is continuing daily high-touch cleaning efforts to help protect the health and safety of every person that visits or works at MKE.

“The health and safety of every person that enters MKE remain our top priority,” the spokesperson said.