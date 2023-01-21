Innovations: Lillipad provides remote employees a solution for flex space at home

By
-

Waukesha-based Lillipad Work Solutions Inc. is offering work-from-home consumers a desk to meet their unique needs. Colin Dowdle, co-founder and chief executive officer of Lillipad, is no stranger to the world of entrepreneurship. He’s used his years of experience to create a first-of-its-kind, portable, height-adjustable desk, built with remote workers in mind. His path toward

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

