In-Kind Supporter of the Year: Tall Guy and A Grill

In addition to serving locally-sourced farm-to-table cuisine at area events, Dan Nowak regularly offers his cooking and hospitality to many Milwaukee organizations pro bono.

This year, Nowak, who founded catering company Tall Guy and A Grill in 2009 with his wife, Amanda, will donate nearly $70,000 worth of food and catering services to more than 10 Milwaukee organizations, including the Milwaukee chapter of the LGBT Chamber of Commerce, several Milwaukee Public Schools, Black Arts MKE, Renaissance Theater Works and Local First Milwaukee. Nowak’s in-kind services enable these organizations to host fundraising events, which can be costly.

“From meals to guests to taking care of volunteer crews, Tall Guy and a Grill has always been a generous supporter of nonprofits,” said Kelly Andrew, president and chief executive officer of Filament Communication. “As this business has grown, so has their commitment to generous donations across a variety of organizations that support a variety of local causes.”

“I’ve always felt that, as a business owner, I have a responsibility to give back to the numerous foundations and nonprofits we work with each year. Just as our community supports us, we support them through the many events that we donate meals to.”

-Dan Nowak