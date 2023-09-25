Pewaukee | Founded: 2013

Industry: Technology

Employees: 9

Implecho provides rental and purchase audio communications solutions for events, tours, training and jobsite applications.

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

Bridget Pedersen, vice president: “Our business was hit hard in 2020 given that the events industry effectively shut down for an extended period. There was an increase in transparency with our suppliers to limit the disruption of the supply chain to our customers. We saw a positive effect on supplier relationships that are now stronger than ever.”

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

“In 2021, aft er a strategic merger with TourGuide Solutions and Rhino Communication Rentals, we changed our company name to Implecho. We took an intentional, strategic approach to scale and differentiate our organization, which led to revenue growth and operational efficiency.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve received?

“To lead with our purpose in strategy, execution, people development and recruitment. Understanding the ‘why’ behind our brand helps elevate our team culture and accelerate growth.”

How would you describe your company culture?

“Our employee-ownership culture is rich. The team continuously works on the business and our interpersonal dynamic. Our core values around teamwork, thinking big, being success driven and having fun are prominent in everything we do internally and externally.”