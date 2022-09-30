Idea Fund of La Crosse launches second VC fund worth over $20 million

By
Ashley Smart
-
Horne
The Idea Fund of La Crosse has launched its second venture fund focused on pre-revenue startups. Called Idea Fund II, the new venture fund has already attracted over $20 million in investment capital, according to…

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

