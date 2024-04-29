Hydrite acquires two water treatment product manufacturers in Missouri, Colorado

Brookfield-based Hydrite Chemical Co.
has acquired O’Fallon, Missouri-based Fife Water Services Inc.
and Greeley, Colorado-based Precision Polymer Corp.
for an undisclosed price.
Fife is a supplier of water treatment and water processing products and automation. Precision Polymer formulates and distributes wastewater treatment chemicals.
Hydrite and Fife have a pre-existing, 30-year-old relationship. In 1990, Fife's founder helped Hydrite with the growth and development of its water care group, according to a Monday announcement from Hydrite.
The acquisition of Fife will expand Hydrite's market reach in the water treatment segment of the food industry. Hydrite will integrate Fife’s existing automation and technology to enhance its own product offering.
Hydrite also hopes to bolster its expertise to help control wastewater generation and energy use, and address food safety, product integrity, and regulatory challenges faced by food manufacturers.
Hydrite’s acquisition of Precision Polymer will also expand the company’s current market reach.
"This synergistic acquisition strengthens our position and complements our current product offering," said Kevin Honkamp
, president of Hydrite. "Our commitment extends to providing best-in-class service and support, ensuring a seamless integration. Hydrite will be retaining all of Fife's excellent people, and we commit to honoring existing business contracts, service obligations and pricing agreements."
Fife founder Jim Duffy
, who also serves as chairman of the board, will support the Fife business unit, while Andrew Kim
, Fife's chief executive officer, will manage the business unit and serve as the primary contact for Fife's existing clients.
Hydrite is a family-owned provider of chemicals and services. The company has manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and laboratories located in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, California, and Texas with over 1,000 employees throughout the United States.