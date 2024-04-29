Hydrite acquires two water treatment product manufacturers in Missouri, Colorado

Brookfield-based Hydrite Chemical Co. has acquired O’Fallon, Missouri-based Fife Water Services Inc. and Greeley, Colorado-based Precision Polymer Corp. for an undisclosed price. Fife is a supplier of water treatment and water processing products and automation. Precision Polymer formulates and distributes wastewater treatment chemicals. Hydrite and Fife have a pre-existing, 30-year-old relationship. In 1990, Fife’s founder