Hunzinger Construction’s Kevin O’Toole dies of pancreatic cancer

Kevin O’Toole, executive vice president and co-owner of Brookfield-based Hunzinger Construction Co., has died after a nearly three-year-long battle with pancreatic cancer, the company announced. He was 67.

O’Toole spent more than 34 years with the company, 24 of those as executive vice president in which he headed up Hunzinger’s business development efforts.

“He loved Hunzinger Construction Company and its people,” Hunzinger said in a statement. “Kevin was an integral part of Hunzinger’s ownership, leadership, growth, and success.”

O’Toole was responsible for hundreds of new construction and renovation projects, including multiple projects for Milwaukee-based companies Northwestern Mutual, MGIC, Johnson Controls Inc., Badger Meter and Harley Davidson.

According to Hunzinger, O’Toole was most proud of his work for Milwaukee World Festival Inc., the producer of Summerfest. O’Toole oversaw the renovation of the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, the construction of the BMO Harris Pavilion, Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard, the Miller Lite Oasis, the new Generac Power Stage and numerous other projects at the festival grounds over 24 years.

O’Toole also worked with the Milwaukee Brewers on the construction of and renovations to Miller Park, now known as American Family Field.

He was actively involved in the construction industry and community. He served on the Association of General Contractor’s National Board of Directors, and held a seat on the board of the local AGC chapter as well. O’Toole volunteered on the local and national board of the nonprofit Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“Kevin’s work, along with that of Hunzinger Construction Company, has helped our chapter (among others) achieve great heights and be among the highest achieving chapters in the Make-A-Wish family,” Patti Gorsky, president and chief executive of Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, said in a statement. “I have always been impressed by Kevin’s dedication, passion, strategic thinking, and all around smarts. He has been my mentor, cheerleader, teacher, friend and a wonderful wish champion over the many years we’ve known each other.”

He was also passionate about music. O’Toole played guitar, was a singer/songwriter and played at Summerfest for 17 straight years with his band H2OH.

O’Toole was a Roman Catholic, and faith was a central part of his life. He moved to Milwaukee from the East Coast in the 1970s to attend Marquette University. That’s where he met his future wife, Patricia, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in theology.