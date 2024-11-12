Hultafors Group to cease manufacturing at facility in Mequon

, a Mequon-based subsidiary of Sweden-based Hultafors Group, will cease manufacturing at its plant located at 6333 W. Donges Bay Road in Mequon, according to a recently submitted WARN notice. Approximately 45 employees will be laid off in two phases, according to the notice. The first phase is scheduled to occur on March 28, 2025, while the second phase will occur “no later that the fourth quarter of calendar year 2025.” "Product design, engineering and innovation for Johnson Level & Tool will remain at the Hultafors Group NA headquarters in Mequon," according to a Tuesday statement from the company. "We are currently finalizing our manufacturing plans and are evaluating both U.S. and international production locations. This change will not impact any other Hultafors Group NA operations, including our facilities in Richfield, Wisconsin; Commerce, California; and Leduc, Alberta, Canada, which handle distribution, IT, logistics, supply chain and customer service functions." The company has several open positions at its distribution facility at W210 N12800 Gateway Crossing in Richfield and is offering those positions to impacted employees. Hultafors Group is a manufacturer of personal protection items like safety footwear and tools including saws, axes and hammers. Hultafors Group consist of several brands including Johnson Level & Tool, Martinez Tools, Hultafors Tools, Hellberg Safety, EMMA Safety Footwear, Telesteps, Snickers Workwear and more. The company’s Mequon facility is dedicated to thebrand. Hultafors Group acquired Johnson Level & Tool in April 2018.