HPS|PayMedix names new president

Milwaukee-based Health Payment Systems, Inc.
(HPS) and PayMedix,
a health care payment processing system, have named Brian Marsella
as president. Marsella has 30 years of experience in the employee benefits and insurance industries. Most recently, he served as market president for the Midwest region at Cigna.
“Having worked across the worlds of insurance and employee benefits consulting for the better part of the last three decades, I have witnessed first-hand the challenges our industry faces in operating within a system that has become increasingly complex, costly and confusing for consumers who just want to know how much they owe for the care they are provided and find ways to finance the costs,” said Marsella. “PayMedix has a fresh and winning approach to fixing this broken system from the center with its SuperEOB, an elegant solution that works for all – providers, employers, TPAs, and most importantly, patients. I’m looking forward to being part of a fast-paced, nimble, and entrepreneurial operation with such enormous growth potential.”
Marsella will enter his new role during the national expansion of PayMedix, which says it is addressing the problem of high out-of-pocket costs by guaranteeing upfront payments to all in-network providers and flexible repayment plans for all patients regardless of their credit history. Marsella replaces Terry Rowinski
, who had been president and chief operating officer.
“The expanded PayMedix solution, launched in February, has quickly achieved significant interest from employers, providers and TPAs. In just a few months, our pipeline has grown five times what it was last year. We would like to thank Terry for his hard work, dedication, and leadership at the firm and look forward to welcoming Brian to our team,” said Tom Policelli,
CEO of HPS|PayMedix. “Brian’s leadership roles at national insurance companies, in addition to his work consulting HR leaders at large customer organizations, will serve PayMedix well as we grow our business.”
Marsella is also involved in the community. His work in past roles led to the deployment of over $2 million in funds annually to hospital-based initiatives, at-risk youth programs and other initiatives to combat the social determinants of health.