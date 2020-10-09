HPGM to host virtual annual gala

Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee is taking its postponed annual Five Star Gala online.

Originally planned for May, HPGM’s seventh annual gala will now be held virtually on Oct. 30 featuring a Día de los Muertos theme.

“The HPGM Gala is an opportunity to celebrate our Hispanic heritage, showcase our programs, give thanks for the generosity of our partners and encourage continued giving,” said executive director Kim Schultz. “While 2020 has proven to be a challenging year, the gala offers us a chance to connect at a time when we need it most. We hope our members embrace the Día de los Muertos theme virtually and enjoy the celebration.”

Funds raised at the gala support emergency funding for DACA and undocumented students, the HPGM scholarship fund to provide financial support for tuition and cover books and technology expenses, and new expanded programs for students. Proceeds will also benefit other HPGM programming, including career exploration, leadership training, financial literacy workshops and mentoring opportunities for members.

The organization’s 2019 gala brought in about $537,000.

The 2020 event co-chairs are Giacomo Fallucca, chairman of the board and CEO of Palermo Villa, Inc.; Patti Keating-Kahn, CEO of PK2Group, Colby Abbot and Railway Exchange Buildings; and Marc and Marta Bianchini, owners of the Bianchini Experience.

Denise Thomas, president and owner of The Effective Communication Coach, LLC, will be master of ceremonies for the event.

A silent auction will open for early bidding on Monday, Oct. 26. The event will kick off at 5:30 p.m.