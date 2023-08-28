How Wisconsin companies are tackling wellness and inclusion in the workplace

In recent years, we’ve all become familiar with the terms wellness and inclusion. As a portion of Generation Z has entered the workforce and brought with them a desire for a stronger work/life balance and zero tolerance for burnout, wellness and inclusion have seemingly become buzzwords used by companies without much action behind them.
But, to continue attracting talent in today’s labor market, companies in southeastern Wisconsin are realizing they need to take actual steps in making their workplaces feel more inclusive overall.
Tawn Williams
, founder and chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based House of Anaya
, regularly works with corporate clients to help them create customized plans to incorporate workplace wellness solutions. At the start of the process, each business needs to decide what its own unique definition of wellness is. That can be strengthening the mind, body or spirit.
“Sometimes the overall blanket statement of wellness can become a buzzword and I don’t know if people really embrace all the different categories,” said Williams.
[caption id="attachment_575210" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Tawn Williams[/caption]
House of Anaya focuses mainly on wellness of the mind and spirit. That’s where Williams has found employees can use the most development. She’s noticed younger workers have become more vocal in advocating for their overall wellbeing.
If companies don’t have a robust wellness program that encompasses more than fitness, there will be a gap in employee buy-in.
“Not everyone likes working out and not everyone likes eating well,” said Williams. “I think a lot of the driving force (behind) when companies contact us is they want to further understand that umbrella of wellness and what it means for their organization.”
Companies that have the most success with shifting their cultures have done so incrementally and by starting with smaller, easier to implement steps. A common stepping stone Williams has clients use is creating a common language. If a company wants leadership to be more empathetic, using the phrase "How can I show up for you today?" instead of asking "How are you?" is a good place to start.
"This small phrase is simple but shows the employee or peer that you're seeking a moment of connection, not a vague check in," said Williams.
More advanced wellness solutions might include providing employees with virtual wellness sessions that are optional or setting up advanced wellness training for leadership that might touch on being more empathetic.
It’s also become increasingly popular for companies to provide employees with access to mental health apps, like Headspace. Williams has found these apps can be a useful tool, but believes they’re really just scratching the surface of what a company can provide for its employees.
A nonconventional wellness practice a business can consider implementing is giving employees an hourly reminder to be present through some sort of sound – like the ringing of a bell or some other low tone.
“It’s a collective breathe and people can feel it – a moment of calm,” said Williams.
Letting employees take the lead
Gardner Builders
, a hospitality company within the commercial construction industry that is dual-headquartered in Milwaukee and Minneapolis, is taking an employee-led approach to introducing wellness and inclusion initiatives at its job sites.
Jessica Stoe
, brand, marketing and culture director at Gardner Builders, said the need for change is reflected in data that shows fewer young people entering the construction industry. The construction industry averaged more than 390,000 job openings per month in 2022, the highest level on record, according to data from Associated Builders and Contractors.
[caption id="attachment_575211" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Jessica Stoe[/caption]
“At the end of the day, we’re trying to be different and trying to change the standards in our industry, which historically has not been great for women working in construction…and even the men. I just think there’s so much more that can be done to make it a place where people want to be,” said Stoe.
That’s how Project Pulse was introduced. The employee-led group serves as a mechanism through which Gardner Builders receive constant feedback on the day-to-day experiences of employees.
The group is made up of ten individuals who are nominated by their peers. They serve for six months.
Through Project Pulse, Gardner Builders leadership received feedback from a new mom that there was a lack of private spaces on construction sites for her to pump breastmilk.
“It was brought up through a very organic conversation about having a place to nurse and that quickly turned into (the need) for a place for prayer and we started looking at mental health in construction not being great,” said Stoe. “People need a place to decompress.”
She believes the company showing it is willing to experiment with new initiatives and act on employee feedback has further positive implications. Workers feel more open and willing to share their experiences. They also feel heard by leadership.
“It’s just really helped build that confidence that if people do speak up, nobody is slapped on the hand for complaining. It’s more along the lines of let’s innovate,” said Stoe. “I think cynicism exists when companies don’t take action.”
She warned companies looking to form a group like Project Pulse won’t have success unless leadership truly believes in the importance of soliciting employee-led feedback and taking actionable steps.
“This isn’t something that will work if it’s a trend,” she said. “I think we all just want to have our humanity honored.”
Williams is also a firm believer in the use of employee-led groups to maintain momentum in changing company culture and implementing new wellness practices. She explained that most times, the employees appointed to these groups are the people most trusted by their peers.
“You want to get to a place where you’re sustainable, so I do recommend what we call ‘champions,’” said Williams. “They’re the ones intrigued by the process. They want to learn more and keep the process going.”