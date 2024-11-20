Hotels open at Poplar Creek Town Center development in Brookfield

A two-hotel complex, called The Marriott Center has opened at the Poplar Creek Town Center development in Brookfield.

The hotels consist of a 104-room Residence Inn by Marriott hotel and a 121-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel.

The hotels are owned and developed by Hales Corners-based Wimmer Communities and managed by Fairfax, Virginia-based Crescent Hotels & Resorts.

The Poplar Creek Town Center project is a $120 mixed-use development that includes residential units, retail and office space, in addition to the hotels. It is located on the north side of Bluemound Road in the Town of Brookfield, across the road from The Corners of Brookfield.

“When conceptualizing The Marriott Center, we focused on seamlessly integrating it with the Poplar Creek Town Center,” said John Wimmer, executive vice president of Wimmer Communities. “Our goal was to elevate the hotel experience and ensure both properties positively impacted all our guests. We take pride in cultivating a warm, welcoming environment for everyone who visits.”

“A town center should be the heart and soul of the community, cultivating a sense of place for residents and visitors alike. Poplar Creek Town Center has done just that by providing a sense of belonging, coupled with premier services to guests, residents, and visitors. Our partnership with Wimmer Communities for The Marriott Center has been exceptionally rewarding, and we eagerly anticipate expanding our collaboration with future projects,” said Michael George, founder and CEO of Crescent Hotels & Resorts.