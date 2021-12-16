Hotelier plans to convert Germantown Holiday Inn Express into Fairfield Inn & Suites

The owner of the Holiday Inn Express in Germantown wants to renovate, expand and rebrand the building into a Fairfield Inn & Suites. Chicago-based Odyssey Hotel Group LLC has filed plans with the village to…

Odyssey Hotel Group LLC has filed plans with the village to redevelop the hotel, located northwest of County Line Road and Riversbend Lane. Plans include adding a floor onto the two-story building, and growing the number of rooms from 72 to 100. The building's exterior would undergo significant changes. A flat roof with varying heights would replace the existing hipped roof. The lobby would be heightened. The building would also get a new canopy in accordance with Fairfield Inn standards. Of course, the building would have new signage to reflect the brand change. The village Plan Commission is slated to review the project in January. The commission will review changes to the general development plan and a site plan. The Village Board would also need to approve the project. Rachit Dhingra, chief executive officer of Odyssey Hotels, was not immediately available for comment. On its website, Odyssey Hotels lists eight hotel properties in Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio. It owns the Fairfield Inn, Residence Inn and recently built Hampton Inn hotels in Glendale. The three are located in a cluster northwest of West Green Tree and North Port Washington roads.