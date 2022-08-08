Homewood Suites hotel, Creekside Conference Center opens in Oak Creek

A new hotel and conference center has opened in Oak Creek near the Ikea store along I-94.
The Homewood Suites by Hilton
hotel and Creekside Crossing Conference Center
, at 1900 W. Creekside Crossing Circle, are located in the Creekside Crossing Marketplace, adjacent to Ikea's sprawling furniture store and warehouse northwest of I-94 and Drexel Avenue.
Developer and operator of the new extended-stay hotel and meeting and event space, Stand Rock Hospitality
began construction last fall on the 3.9-acre site.
The 11,500-acres Creekside Crossing Conference Center includes a pre-function area, grand ballroom that can be separated into four smaller function rooms, private board and meeting rooms, patio, and a restaurant and bar with seasonal outdoor dining available.
The 121-room Homewood Suites hotel offers studio or one-bedroom suites with a fully equipped kitchens, desk areas, and other modern amenities. Additionally, guests can enjoy a complimentary hot breakfast, along with a weekly complimentary evening social.
“We are very excited to be working with the city of Oak Creek to bring about a one-of-a-kind, mixed-use development in this ever expanding and emerging market in the South Shore area,” said Pete Helland, Jr., managing partner for Stand Rock said in a November press release. “The new project will help address the need in the area for a venue offering meeting space for small and mid-sized gatherings and weddings – as well as provide a more upscale, extended stay lodging option.”
Firms that helped to construct the building included JKC Build and Catalyst Construction. Plunkett Raysich Architects served as the project architect.
A grand opening event will be held on Tuesday, but both venues are open and accepting reservations.