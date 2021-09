A home on North Petit Road, along the eastern end of Oconomowoc Lake and located in the Village of Oconomowoc Lake, sold recently for $3.4 million, according to state records.

The home sits on 2.4-acre site, which has 108 feet of frontage on the lake, according to state records.

The property is assessed by Waukesha County at $1.7 million.

It was sold by James R. Nelsen of Milwaukee to a limited liability company based in Woodstock, Virginia, according to state records.