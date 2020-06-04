Notable Women in Construction and Design: Holly Blomquist

Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor of Arts, Theater and Mathematics/Clarke College, Dubuque, IA

Bachelor of Arts, Theater and Mathematics/Clarke College, Dubuque, IA Graduate degree/university: Master of Fine Arts, Theater with Lighting Design Emphasis/University of Wisconsin-Madison

Holly Blomquist has more than 12 years of experience as an architectural lighting designer and has been with Ring & DuChateau Consulting Engineers since 2014.

“Through the years, she has built a solid team that has established itself within the industry as a value-added service for engineering design, plus as a stand-alone provider of exceptional lighting design services,” said Pam Volk, business development coordinator for Ring & DuChateau Consulting Engineers.

Blomquist’s architectural lighting designer career spans across many markets including corporate, science/technology, health care, arts, education, hospitality and cultural facilities.

“With an extensive academic and professional background in theatrical lighting for both live performances and performance facilities, Holly brings exceptional aesthetic and technical acumen to every project,” Volk said.

Some of Blomquist’s recent projects include Marquette University’s The Commons residence hall and Athletic and Human Performance Research Center, UW-La Crosse’s Prairie Springs Science Center, an 800,000-square-foot distribution center for Uline, Hiawatha Bank’s corporate headquarters, renovation of Kohler Memorial Theater and Rockwell Automation’s corporate lobby and work café.

Blomquist also serves as a mentor to interns, a volunteer as a project adjudicator at Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, a member, instructor and speaker of the Illuminating Engineering Society of North America Milwaukee section, as well as being a participant and speaker in Women In Design Milwaukee.