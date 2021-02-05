Hebron House plans renovations at its three shelters

Hebron Housing Services said it has received funding to make major capital improvements to its three shelters in Waukesha.

The planed projects include a full kitchen and bathroom renovation, updates in bedrooms and common areas, and an HVAC overhaul across its facilities.

Hebron operates Juno House, an emergency shelter at 812 N. East Ave. that serves single women, women with children, and families; Siena House, a shelter at 1519 Summit Ave. that serves single men; and Jeremy House Safe Haven, a shelter at 1301 E. Moreland Blvd. that serves adult men and women.

The organization has received funding from the Waukesha County Community Development Block Grant, the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority and private donors for the $150,000 project.

“Our shelters have served as safe, warm havens to thousands of families and individuals, and we want to make sure they stand solid for years to come,” said executive director Maureen Atwell.

Hebron said the projects will be a memorial to the organization’s founder, Bernie Juno, who died last year at 75.

“Bernie Juno dedicated her life to giving hope to those in need,” Atwell said.

Previously known as Hebron House, the organization’s flagship shelter was recently renamed Juno House in her honor.

New signage was recently installed at Juno House and Siena House.

“Waukesha is a place where people care for their community, and being a good neighbor includes taking good care of your property,” said Atwell. “To have professional, warm, inviting signs in front of our houses helps the overall appearance of the neighborhood and is a symbol of how our guests contribute to the community.”