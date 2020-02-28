Heather Baylor: BizTimes Media’s Notable Women in Commercial Banking

Category: Notable Women in Commercial Banking

Heather Baylor’s entire 27-year banking career has been with Milwaukee-based Park Bank.

“In a real estate male-dominated banking world, Heather is a standout,” said Linda Gorens-Levey, partner with Fox Point-based real estate development firm General Capital Group. “Heather has been the primary relationship banker for General Capital for 15 years, long before I joined the firm. We are very credit-focused and often are involved in complex, highly-structured transactions, and Heather is a quick study, able to get her arms around these complicated situations and be our champion at the bank in a highly responsive manner. She is a true relationship builder and facilitates deals, allowing them to come to fruition, under the toughest of deadlines, rather than throwing up obstacles.

“Heather’s experience is wide and deep. Her knowledge includes experience in the accounting, credit analysis, loan quality review and work-out areas. She is positive, fun, has a can-do attitude and gets the job done.

“Her consistency at Park Bank has allowed Heather to develop a loyal customer base that is unusual. She is incredibly well respected and her word is gold.”

In addition to her work at Park Bank, Baylor is a board member of the Northwest Side CDC and serves on its CDFI and Finance Committee. She previously was on the Health Committee for United Way of Greater Milwaukee and on the board of the Independent Business Association of Wisconsin.