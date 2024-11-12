Hartford apartment building sells for $14.2 million

An 82-unit apartment building in downtown Hartford was sold for more than $14 million, according to state property records. Known as Rincon 225, the property is located at 225 N. Main St. and was sold by an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Greywolf Partners, which developed the building in 2020. An affiliate of Kewaskum-based Ambroselli Properties was

An 82-unit apartment building in downtown Hartford was sold for more than $14 million, according to state property records. Known as, the property is located at 225 N. Main St. and was sold by an affiliate of Milwaukee-based, which developed the building in 2020. An affiliate of Kewaskum-basedwas the buyer. Selling for $14.2 million, each apartment unit was valued at an average of $173,000. The property's assessed value is $14.35 million, according to Washington County records. Rincon 225 has units ranging from one to three bedrooms and rents ranging from $1,150 to $2,175 per month, according to Apartments.com. Ambroselli Properties and its affiliates own multifamily properties throughout Washington County and Milwaukee County, according to state property records. Ambroselli Properties did not immediately respond to request for comment.