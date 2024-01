Harley’s chief commercial officer to depart company, successor named

Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

After serving three years as Harley-Davidson’s chief commercial officer, Edel O’Sullivan will leave the company on Feb. 9, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. O’Sullivan is leaving to pursue another opportunity outside the company. Luke Mansfield O’Sullivan, a former Bain & Company partner, also worked in financial

After serving three years as Harley-Davidson’s chief commercial officer, Edel O’Sullivan will leave the company on Feb. 9, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. O’Sullivan is leaving to pursue another opportunity outside the company. [caption id="attachment_583958" align="alignleft" width="300"]Luke Mansfield[/caption] O’Sullivan, a former Bain & Company partner, also worked in financial planning and analysis in a division of Procter & Gamble. Her hiring was among a series of leadership changes that took place aftertook over Harley as chief executive officer in spring of 2020. Replacing O'Sullivan is Luke Mansfield , vice president of motorcycle management at Harley-Davidson. Since joining Harley-Davidson in 2018, Mansfield has held various leadership roles at the company including vice president – chief strategy officer from 2018 to 2020 and most recently vice president – motorcycle management from 2020 to his current appointment as CCO. Mansfield previously held senior leadership positions at Samsung and PepsiCo.