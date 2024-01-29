Harley’s chief commercial officer to depart company, successor named

After serving three years as Harley-Davidson’s
chief commercial officer, Edel O’Sullivan
will leave the company on Feb. 9, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. O’Sullivan is leaving to pursue another opportunity outside the company.
O’Sullivan, a former Bain & Company partner, also worked in financial planning and analysis in a division of Procter & Gamble. Her hiring was among a series of leadership changes
that took place after Jochen Zeitz
took over Harley as chief executive officer in spring of 2020.
Replacing O'Sullivan is Luke Mansfield
, vice president of motorcycle management at Harley-Davidson.
Since joining Harley-Davidson in 2018, Mansfield has held various leadership roles at the company including vice president – chief strategy officer from 2018 to 2020 and most recently vice president – motorcycle management from 2020 to his current appointment as CCO. Mansfield previously held senior leadership positions at Samsung and PepsiCo.