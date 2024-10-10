Harley-Davidson sues insurance providers to cover costs related to New York trial

Harley-Davidson is suing several of its insurance providers following a dispute related to the company’s policies and coverage.

The lawsuit, which was moved to the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin this week, is related to a disagreement over insurance coverage for “potential liabilities.”

The potential liabilities follow a separate lawsuit filed against Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson in Livingston County, New York by Harold Morris. Morris and his longtime partner, Pamela Sinclair, were involved in a crash on a Harley Trike-Tri Glide Ultra motorcycle in June 2020. That crash killed Sinclair and left Morris seriously injured. The crash occurred after Harley issued a formal recall notice related to Morris’ trike.

- Advertisement -

A jury decided in August that Harley-Davidson must pay nearly $290 million in damages. The company was found to be liable in the case, which centered on Harley’s recalled 2019 and 2020 trike models.

Harley seeks to recover $287,846,737 in insurance costs, according to court records.

The manufacturer argues that the damages it has been ordered to pay are covered under its insurance policies.

- Advertisement -

“At all times, Harley-Davidson provided prompt and timely notice to all defendants relating to the claims asserted in the Morris-Sinclair matter,” according to the lawsuit.

Harley-Davidson Inc. and Harley-Davidson Motor Company are named as plaintiffs in the case, which was originally filed on Aug. 16 in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

Harley is suing several insurances companies including Allianz Global Risks U.S. Insurance Company, North American Capacity Insurance Company, Great American Spirit Insurance Company, The Continental Insurance Company and Aspen American Insurance Company.

- Advertisement -

None of the defendants in the case have responded to the lawsuit yet, court documents show.

Harley has requested a trial by jury in the case. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.