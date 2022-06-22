Harley-Davidson names new CFO for LiveWire

Harley-Davidson has named Tralisa Maraj as the chief financial officer of its LiveWire business, which is set to be spun off as its own publicly traded company in the near future.

“It’s great to have Tralisa join the team at such an exciting point in LiveWire’s journey to becoming the first publicly traded EV company in the US,” said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Harley-Davidson.

Maraj is joining LiveWire as of Wednesday. Maraj was previously served as CFO of Toronto-based CGX Energy. She joined CGX in 2011 and spent nearly a decade as CFO.

Priot to CGX, Maraj was corporate controller at Remora Energy Management and spent nearly 15 years at PwC.

Harley announced plans in December to merge its LiveWire business into AEA-Bridges Impact Corp., a special purpose acquisition corporation. Harley will retain majority ownership of the company.

Gina Goetter, CFO of Harley-Davidson, had served as LiveWire’s CFO previously.