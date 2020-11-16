Harley-backed Serial 1 unveils its first eBicycle lineup and pricing

Serial 1 Cycle Co. on Monday unveiled its first lineup of eBicycles and said it plans to begin deliveries in the U.S. and Germany in the early spring of 2021.

The portfolio includes four pedal-assist eBicycles in the city category. Prices start at $3,399 for the MOSH/CTY model. There are three versions of the RUSH/CTY model with prices ranging from $4,399 to $4,999.

“From the agile MOSH/CTY, the ultimate urban playbike, to our fully capable RUSH/CTY models, which deliver three tiers of premium features, Serial 1 brings Harley-Davidson’s world-class product development capabilities to modern commuters and recreational cyclists,” says Aaron Frank, brand director for Serial 1.

The models have a range of 25 to 115 miles depending on model, mode and terrain and charge from 0% to 100% in roughly five to seven hours, also depending on model.

The RUSH/CTY Speed model has a maximum assistance speed of 28 mph while the other models top out at 20 mph.

Serial 1 is dual-headquartered in Milwaukee, with design work taking place on the Harley-Davdison campus, and Salt Lake City. The proprietary battery technology in the bicycles is based on the same principles found in Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire electric motorcycles.

During the tenure of former chief executive officer Matt Levatich, Harley had discussed the possibility of entering the eBicycle space. Current Harley CEO Jochen Zeitz has worked to focus the company on its core mission as it seeks to reverse several years of declining sales.

Launching Serial 1 as a new brand with a minority investment from Harley is intended to allow the new company to focus exclusively on the eBicycle space with the agility and innovation of a startup.

The actual bicycles are being manufactured by “an experienced global eBicycle supplier” with oversight by Serial 1, according to the company.

Serial 1 began accepting pre-orders on Monday. The bikes are being sold directly to consumers on the company’s website and at select Harley-Davidson dealerships.