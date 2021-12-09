Harley doing away with its chief administrative officer role

Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson Inc. will once again have a chief human resources officer and is doing away with its chief administrative officer role.
In a securities filing, Harley announced that as of Jan. 1, Julie Anding will move from the CAO role to become vice president of inclusive stakeholder management. She will be tasked with championing the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and will play a more active role with the Harley-Davidson Foundation.
Under chairman and chief executive officer Jochen Zeitz, Harley adopted an inclusive stakeholder management approach to its business that includes a focus on a high-performing, engaged and diverse workforce, more inclusive and sustainable dealer network and supply base, working towards having net zero environmental impact, delivering positive impact in communities and aligning rewards of employees with shareholders.
Anding has been with Harley since 1997 and had been in the CAO role since August 2020. Prior to that she was vice president and chief human resources officer from 2019 to 2020 and director of organization effectiveness from 2017 to 2019.
At the same time, Harley will create a new chief human resources officer position. Tori Termaat will be promoted to the CHRO job. According to her LinkedIn, Termaat has been with Harley since 2000 in a variety of HR and talent roles. She was head of human resources from July 2020 to July 2021 when she was promoted to VP of human resources.