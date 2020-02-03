Hampton Inn & Suites hotel proposed in New Berlin

Plans to build a Hampton Inn & Suites hotel have been proposed in New Berlin.

The 66,866-square-foot, 109-room hotel would be developed as part of a new mixed-use project on a 5.7-acre parcel, located southwest of I-43 and Moorland Road, at 5295 S. Moorland Road.

Owner and developer Moorland Hospitality Group LLC plans to build the four-story hotel on 3.4 acres, and develop the remaining 3.3 acres for other uses yet to be determined, according to site plans.

The estimated $21.2 million project would replace a single-family home currently located at the site.

Moorland Hospitality Group last year requested a developer-funded tax incremental financing agreement for the project with the city of New Berlin, which would provide $1.46 million for the project.

The hotel would include a fitness center, indoor pool and meeting room, along with a 110-space parking lot.

New Berlin’s Architectural Review Committee will discuss constructions plans during a meeting today.

If the project is approved by the Common Council, construction of the hotel could begin in April or May 2020 for a spring 2021 completion.