‘Hamilton’ to return to the Marcus Center this fall

Broadway smash hit “Hamilton” will make its return to the Marcus Performing Arts Center in October.

The Marcus Center announced Wednesday that a touring production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning show will be part of its rescheduled Broadway at the Marcus Center season for 2021-’22.

The season will kick off with “Hamilton,” which will run from Oct. 12-24. The show made its Milwaukee debut in a four-week run in the fall of 2019.

The full list of shows in the Broadway series at the Marcus Center includes:

“Hamilton”: Oct. 12-24

“Jesus Christ Superstar”: Nov. 23-28

“Mean Girls”: Jan. 25-30, 2022

“Pretty Woman the Musical”: March 1-6, 2022

“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations”: April 5-10, 2022

“Cats”: May 10-15, 2022

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The New Musical”: May 31-June 5, 2022

The Marcus Center is offering six- or seven-show packages for the season, which will be on sale at a later date.

In its announcement Wednesday, the center didn’t specify what its theater capacity will be for the upcoming season, but said it is working with local and state officials on a reopening plan.

“While we don’t have all the details to share with you yet, our priority continues to be the health and well-being of our cast, crew, staff and audiences. The Marcus Center team is actively working in collaboration with state and local government officials on a plan to re-open following local, state and federal health guidelines. Once this plan is finalized and approved, we will share it with you with plenty of time prior to your first show,” the Marcus Center said.

Check out the latest digital edition of STUFF Designed, Made and Built in Southeast Wisconsin: