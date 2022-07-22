Grow your career and your people, with Whitney Johnson on the 21st Century Business Forum’s August episode

Whitney Johnson, CEO of the tech-enabled talent development company Disruption Advisors, will be the featured guest on the Aug. 10 episode of the 21st Century Business Forum. The program is webcast from 11 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. To register, click here.

Johnson is an expert at smart growth leadership. She has worked at Fortune 100 companies, and as an award-winning equity analyst on Wall Street. She co-founded the Disruptive Innovation Fund with Harvard Business School’s late Clayton Christensen. She has coached alongside the renowned Marshall Goldsmith, selected by Goldsmith in 2017 as a Top 15 Coach out of a pool of more than 17,000 candidates.

Johnson understands how companies work, how investors think, and how the best coaches coach.

An innovation and disruption theorist, she is a frequent contributor to Harvard Business Review and MIT Sloan Management Review. Johnson is also the author of the bestselling books “Build an A Team” and “Disrupt Yourself.” She hosts the weekly Disrupt Yourself podcast with guests including Brené Brown, Adam Grant, Susan Cain, and General Stanley McChrystal.

The 21st Century Business Forum debuted in 2021, featuring a lineup of successful top executives, experts, and global thought leaders to share ideas and insights for business executives, entrepreneurs, owners and managers. It airs on the second Wednesday of each month, interviewing guests in a Q&A format.

The 21st Century Business Forum is presented by BizTimes Media and is sponsored by Johnson Financial Group. Registration is free, sign up by clicking here.