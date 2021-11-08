Group of southeastern Wisconsin industrial buildings sold for $59.7 million

Investment groups tied to Los Angeles-based investment management company Ares Management Corp. have acquired seven industrial properties in the Milwaukee area and Kenosha for $59.68 million, according to state records. The sellers are affiliates of…

5517 95th Ave., Kenosha ($1.35 million) Other tenants of the various warehouse buildings include a Children's Wisconsin logistics warehouse, Gustave A. Larson Co., Valspar and Wacker Neuson. Ares Management did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Investment groups tied to Los Angeles-based investment management company Ares Management Corp. have acquired seven industrial properties in the Milwaukee area and Kenosha for $59.68 million, according to state records. The sellers are affiliates of Dallas-based Westmount Realty Capital LLC . Westmount Realty Capital founding partner Stephen Kanoff was a panelist at the 2015 BizTimes Milwaukee Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference. The building that commanded the highest price was 5201-5401 W. Donges Bay Road, Mequon. It went for $22.2 million. The warehouse is used by two home products suppliers: Mequon-based Design House and Philadelphia-based Almo Corp. Other properties include:Other tenants of the various warehouse buildings include a Children's Wisconsin logistics warehouse, Gustave A. Larson Co., Valspar and Wacker Neuson. Ares Management did not immediately respond to a request for comment.