Group of southeastern Wisconsin industrial buildings sold for $59.7 million

Investment groups tied to Los Angeles-based investment management company Ares Management Corp.
have acquired seven industrial properties in the Milwaukee area and Kenosha for $59.68 million, according to state records.
The sellers are affiliates of Dallas-based Westmount Realty Capital LLC
. Westmount Realty Capital founding partner Stephen Kanoff was a panelist
at the 2015 BizTimes Milwaukee Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference.
The building that commanded the highest price was 5201-5401 W. Donges Bay Road, Mequon. It went for $22.2 million. The warehouse is used by two home products suppliers: Mequon-based Design House
and Philadelphia-based Almo Corp.
Other properties include:
- W142 N9251 Fountain Blvd., Menomonee Fallss ($11.2 million)
- 6736-6750 W. Washington St., West Allis ($9.1 million)
- 7515 N. 81st St., Milwaukee ($8.7 million)
- 7025 W. Parkland Court, Milwaukee ($5.2 million)
- 5601 95th Ave., Kenosha ($1.93 million)
- 5517 95th Ave., Kenosha ($1.35 million)
Other tenants of the various warehouse buildings include a Children's Wisconsin logistics warehouse, Gustave A. Larson Co., Valspar and Wacker Neuson.
Ares Management did not immediately respond to a request for comment.