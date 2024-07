Greendale-based Uzelac Industries plans new building in Pewaukee

Greendale-based Uzelac Industries is planning to expand with the construction of a new, 39,000-square-foot industrial building located in the City of Pewaukee. Uzelac Industries is a designer and manufacturer of direct fired rotary dryers that convert waste products from expensive material to dispose of to a flash dried, profitable by-product. The Pewaukee facility would be used for production and assembly of Uzelac’s commercial dryer systems. Pending approval from the Pewaukee Plan Commission, the new building would be built north of Lindsay Road and West of Wilhar Road. "The property is sizable enough for a future addition to approximately double the proposed development," according to documents submitted to the Pewaukee Plan Commission. "Uzelac is not seeking explicit approval of the expansion at this time, but notably is interested in making a long-term investment within the city." Approximately 25 full-time employees are expected to work in the new building and that number could possibly grow in the future, according to a memo sent to city officials. Uzelac Industries currently occupies 17,000 square feet at its Greendale headquarters. The company hopes to complete the new building in Pewaukee by April 2025.