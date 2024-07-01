Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Manufacturing

Greendale-based Uzelac Industries plans new building in Pewaukee

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Rendering courtesy of Briohn Building Corp.
Learn more about:
Uzelac Industries
Last updated

Greendale-based Uzelac Industries is planning to expand with the construction of a new, 39,000-square-foot industrial building located in the City of Pewaukee. Uzelac Industries is a designer and manufacturer of direct fired rotary dryers that convert waste products from expensive material to dispose of to a flash dried, profitable by-product. The Pewaukee facility would be

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.