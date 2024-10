Green Bay Packers acquire Green Bay Distillery building from Milwaukee firm

An affiliate of the Green Bay Packers has purchased the building at 835 Mike McCarthy Way in Ashwaubenon, currently occupied by the Green Bay Distillery gastropub, for $4.5 million. The building is about half a mile southeast of Lambeau Field. Green Bay Distillery’s owner has an existing multi-year lease for the building and the business

An affiliate of the Green Bay Packers has purchased the building at 835 Mike McCarthy Way in Ashwaubenon, currently occupied by thegastropub, for $4.5 million. The building is about half a mile southeast of Lambeau Field. Green Bay Distillery’s owner has an existing multi-year lease for the building and the business will continue to operate there as normal under those terms, according to, director of public affairs for the Packers. The building was sold by an affiliate of Milwaukee-based commercial real estate company. The company also sold the building next door, at 841 Mike McCarthy Way, to the Packers earlier this year, according to Brown County records. That building is currently occupied bya supplier of motorcycle, snowmobile, and ATV parts. The Packers have acquired numerous properties around Lambeau Field in recent years, including the area west of the stadium that the team developed into the Titletown District. The Packers have spent $80 million buying sites around Lambeau Field and now own properties west, south, and east of the stadium.