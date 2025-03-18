Log In
Entrepreneurship & Small Business

Greater Milwaukee Foundation provides loans for 16 small businesses

Samantha Dietel
By Samantha Dietel
The latest round of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s small business loan program awarded $800,000 to 16 local businesses, the foundation announced on Monday. This is the third round of funding issued through the ThriveOn Small Business Loans program, which the GMF launched in 2021. The program is part of the GMF’s broader impact investing efforts

