GRAEF acquires Illinois-based steel detailing firm

Milwaukee-based engineering, planning, and design firmannounced that it has acquired Roselle, Illinois-based steel detailing firm. Established in 1985, KBA has provided for a wide range of projects, from light and heavy structures to high-rise buildings and rail systems, including Union Station in Chicago, Roosevelt University, and the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital. “The integration of Ken Boitz & Associates is a natural fit for GRAEF,” said, GRAEF market area leader - cultural, sports and recreation, education, senior structural engineer. “Their expertise in steel detailing and commitment to quality align perfectly with our values. KBA’s impressive portfolio, including work on some of Chicago’s most iconic structures, speaks volumes about their capabilities, and we are confident this acquisition will propel us forward and help maintain our leadership in the industry.” Effective immediately, KBA will be GRAEF and operate as an extension of GRAEF’s steel detailing capabilities. GRAEF said the acquisition of KBA “strengthens overall service offerings while maintaining the high standards of excellence and innovation both firms are known for.” “We’re thrilled to join GRAEF and become part of a respected, forward-thinking company,” said, president and owner of KBA. “After more than four decades of detailing steel, it was essential for us to partner with a team that values precision, strong relationships, and the lasting impact of our work. With GRAEF, we’re confident our legacy will continue to thrive, and we look forward to offering even greater value to our clients.” Dearman will continue his career with GRAEF.