GPS Education Partners fundraising event will celebrate organization’s 20th anniversary

GPS Education Partners will host a virtual fundraising event Thursday that will celebrate the organization’s 20th anniversary and raise funds to help close the financial gap for a student’s work-based learning experience.

The nonprofit organization offers work-based learning programs to provide students in the Midwest with real-life work experiences in high-demand technical careers within manufacturing and construction.

Town of Genesee-based Generac Power Systems Inc. has partnered with GPSEd from the start, providing work-based experiences for the organization’s inaugural group of students. Today, the organization has graduated more than 1,000 students and partners with hundreds of businesses.

“Today more than ever, in a demanding environment, companies like ours know the most effective way to change the life of a student is to change what happens in our own companies. We have many GPSEd alumni working in our facilities and we are proud to have been a part of their transformation,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and chief executive officer of Generac, which is sponsoring the event. “I hope more companies continue to step up and be the change they want to see in their future workforce.”

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. It’s free and open to the public. Registration is available here.

The event will be emceed by WISN-12 news anchor Toya Washington and Denise Thomas, owner and president of The Effective Communication Coach, and will include a silent auction.

Other event sponsors include Accenture, Hays Companies, Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c., and Waukesha Metal Products.