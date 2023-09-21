Waukesha | Founded: 1974 Industry: Industrial machinery manufacturing Employees: 52 | 2023 projected sales: $17.5 million Gorilla Mill produces high-performance solid carbide cutting tools for the metal removing industries. How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years? Kevin Cranker, president: “Talented employees who can think outside the box and work through

Waukesha | Founded: 1974 Industry: Industrial machinery manufacturing Employees: 52 | 2023 projected sales: $17.5 million

Gorilla Mill produces high-performance solid carbide cutting tools for the metal removing industries.

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

Kevin Cranker, president: “Talented employees who can think outside the box and work through problems. Selecting vendors and suppliers that are there for us when things are tough and finding talent via unconventional means. Having a very close relationship with our bank, lawyers and accountants. All of which we consult daily to stay ahead of any potential disasters.”

What’s new at your company and are you planning any major changes in the coming years?

“We will soon grow out of our 24,000-square-foot facility as we did the original 8,000-sqaure-foot facility. One of our biggest challenges is always trying to keep our facility ahead of our growth.

“An ownership change will take place in 2025. The new owners have been honing their skills here at Gorilla Mill for many years and know the culture and processes. They are ready to take the reins.”

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

“We are already in the defense, weapons, medical, space exploration, aerospace and manufacturing segments. As new industries arise, we will continue to seek out areas of opportunity. We also still have a very large portion of the above industries that we do not fully dominate – yet.”