Gorilla Mill 

2023 Future 50 Winner

By
-
The Gorilla Mill team
The Gorilla Mill team

Waukesha | Founded: 1974 Industry: Industrial machinery manufacturing Employees: 52 | 2023 projected sales: $17.5 million Gorilla Mill produces high-performance solid carbide cutting tools for the metal removing industries. How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years? Kevin Cranker, president: “Talented employees who can think outside the box and work through

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display