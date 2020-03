This September 1959 Herman Wudtke photo shows the southern side of the intersection of South 5th Street and West National Avenue in Milwaukee. Across the street in the National Block Building is The Hollywood Store, a department store, while Brady’s Clothing, which sold men’s and boy’s clothing, is in the foreground. Today, the National Block Building is being converted into apartments with ground floor retail while the Brady’s Clothing location is home to Farm Girl Art & Antiques.