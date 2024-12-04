Gilman Precision names new CEO

Paul Grekowicz Grafton-based manufacturer Gilman Precision announced that Paul Grekowicz has been named the company’s new chief executive officer. Gilman Precision is a provider of linear and rotary motion solutions. Grekowicz most recently served as managing director for Denmark-based Caljan Inc., a logistics automation technology company that has a facility in

[caption id="attachment_601981" align="alignleft" width="300"]Paul Grekowicz[/caption] Grafton-based manufacturerannounced thathas been named the company’s new chief executive officer. Gilman Precision is a provider of linear and rotary motion solutions. Grekowicz most recently served as managing director for Denmark-based, a logistics automation technology company that has a facility in Menomonee Falls. His background includes senior roles in marketing, product management, continuous improvement, and general management. “I’m excited to join the Gilman Precision team and contribute to our growth and success,” said Grekowicz. “It’s a privilege to lead a business that has delivered high-quality products and solutions for some of the most demanding machine tool applications for over 70 years. The capabilities of this team are tremendous, and I look forward to serving the needs of our customers as we continue to grow and expand our served markets.”