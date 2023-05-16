Getting There: Nikki Wagner

President Catch-22 Creative Age: 40 Hometown: Plymouth Education: Bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Previous position: Vice president of Catch-22 Creative How has your past experience prepared you to take the lead at Catch-22? “I have had the opportunity to grow with the agency over the past 18 years. Joining the team

How has your past experience prepared you to take the lead at Catch-22?

“I have had the opportunity to grow with the agency over the past 18 years. Joining the team as the first account executive, learning everything from the ground up. I was eager to take on any challenge and became involved in the agency’s day-to-day operations. This has positioned me to lead the way like great leaders led me.”

What’s kept you at the company?

“Catch-22 Creative truly cares about the people that make up the C-22 family, both employees and clients. We encourage employees to take their role within the company to where they’d like it to go, playing on everyone’s strengths and goals. And I did just that, evolving my role into what it is today.”

What’s the biggest misconception about marketing and advertising?

“Many see marketing as an expense versus an investment. Because of this, it is often one of the first line items within a budget to be cut or reduced when needed. Marketing and advertising, when done well, will have a far greater return than the initial investment. A key tool in present and future growth for businesses.”

Advice for young professionals in your field?

“Do not let the confines of your job title determine your career path. Be eager to learn and share ideas. The world of marketing is changing every day and having the self-drive to continue to learn and develop new and existing skills is so important. A good leader will see this hunger and identify you as an invaluable member of the team.”

Favorite thing to do for fun in Milwaukee?

“My husband and I love visiting downtown Milwaukee to enjoy great food and attend live music concerts.”