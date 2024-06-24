Getting There: Neha Dalal

Director of application development Uline Age: 45 Hometown: Jamnagar, Gujarat, India Education: Bachelor’s in engineering, computer science from The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda; master’s in computer science from The University of Akron; MBA from Lake Forest Graduate School of Management Previously: Senior software development manager at Uline“The abundance of opportunities available. It may come as a surprise to some, but our region has a lot to offer Wisconsin’s tech industry. The continued growth of the greater Milwaukee area, along with the significant expansion we’ve seen along the I-94 corridor, brings a plethora of opportunities – including in the tech industry.”“When I was first entering the IT field, it was challenging to find other women to learn from in IT leadership roles. In my role as a mentor and leader of Women in Technology, an internal Uline group, I worked with area high schools and colleges to help get women interested in technology-related careers. My recommendation to women looking to enter IT is to search far and wide for a mentor.”“Every job has its challenges, but I like to see them as opportunities – it’s all about the approach. Managing a department with over 450 employees, it’s crucial for us all to be aligned to ensure seamless operations across Uline’s 13 locations in North America.”“My personal career goal is not just to grow on my own path, but also to support those growing beside me and foster the development of future leaders. I believe I am only succeeding if my colleagues next to me are succeeding.”