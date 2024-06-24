Getting There: Neha Dalal

Director of application development
Uline
Age: 45
Hometown: Jamnagar, Gujarat, India
Education: Bachelor’s in engineering, computer science from The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda; master’s in computer science from The University of Akron; MBA from Lake Forest Graduate School of Management
Previously: Senior software development manager at Uline
What stands out to you about southeastern Wisconsin’s tech ecosystem?
“The abundance of opportunities available. It may come as a surprise to some, but our region has a lot to offer Wisconsin’s tech industry. The continued growth of the greater Milwaukee area, along with the significant expansion we’ve seen along the I-94 corridor, brings a plethora of opportunities – including in the tech industry.”
Advice for women looking to enter the IT industry?
“When I was first entering the IT field, it was challenging to find other women to learn from in IT leadership roles. In my role as a mentor and leader of Women in Technology, an internal Uline group, I worked with area high schools and colleges to help get women interested in technology-related careers. My recommendation to women looking to enter IT is to search far and wide for a mentor.”
Most challenging aspect of your work:
“Every job has its challenges, but I like to see them as opportunities – it’s all about the approach. Managing a department with over 450 employees, it’s crucial for us all to be aligned to ensure seamless operations across Uline’s 13 locations in North America.”
A business mantra you live by:
“My personal career goal is not just to grow on my own path, but also to support those growing beside me and foster the development of future leaders. I believe I am only succeeding if my colleagues next to me are succeeding.”