Subscribe
Login
Login
Subscribe
Real Estate

Georgia trucking company buys Franklin property

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
10613 S. 27th St. Image from Google Maps
Learn more about:
Saia LTL Freight
Last updated

Georgia-based trucking company Saia LTL Freight has purchased a Franklin logistics property for $6.5 million, according to state records. The 13.6-acre property at 10613 S. 27th St. was sold by an Illinois-based entity called Franklin Tech Center LLC, which shares an address with multiple logistics and distribution companies. The building was previously used by FedEx,

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.