Georgia trucking company buys Franklin property

Georgia-based trucking company Saia LTL Freight has purchased a Franklin logistics property for $6.5 million, according to state records. The 13.6-acre property at 10613 S. 27th St. was sold by an Illinois-based entity called Franklin Tech Center LLC, which shares an address with multiple logistics and distribution companies. The building was previously used by FedEx,

Georgia-based trucking companyhas purchased a Franklin logistics property for $6.5 million, according to state records. The 13.6-acre property at 10613 S. 27th St. was sold by an Illinois-based entity called Franklin Tech Center LLC, which shares an address with multiple logistics and distribution companies. The building was previously used by FedEx, City of Franklin records show, though FedEx no longer lists the address among its locations and it is unclear when the company vacated the property. The property had a 2023 assessed value of $3.9 million, according to Milwaukee County records. Saia LTL Freight is a publicly-traded company founded in 1924 that provides less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, distribution and consolidation, and other logistics services to industries including retail, chemical and manufacturing, according to its website. The company currently has a facility near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, at 4939 S. 6th St. Saia did not immediately respond to request for comment.