Generac acquires Colorado-based microgrid solutions provider Ageto Energy

Town of Genesee-based Generac Power Solutions
has acquired Fort Collins, Colorado-based Ageto Energy
for an undisclosed price.
Ageto makes microgrid controllers that optimize and manage conventional energy resources, renewable energy resources and electrical vehicle chargers. Ageto sells its microgrid controllers to commercial and industrial (C&I) customers.
"This acquisition enhances our ability to offer a complete energy technology ecosystem to domestic commercial & industrial customers with multi-asset sites," said Erik Wilde
executive vice president at Generac. "By integrating Ageto's industry-leading microgrid controller and advanced software into our systems, we're simplifying asset integration, control and optimization for our customers and creating a competitive advantage for Generac."
Generac has worked with Ageto since 2021, incorporating the company’s microgrid controllers into Generac's Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) solutions and generator sets.
Ageto's microgrid controller helps enable users to coordinate, optimize, and monitor all components of their microgrid from one simple interface.
Combining Ageto's software solution with Generac's BESS and microgrid multi-asset systems will provide users with site-level system integration and control, according to a Monday announcement from Generac.